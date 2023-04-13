KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department are at the scene of a working house fire Thursday morning on West Oak Hill Avenue in North Knoxville.
Officials on the scene tell WATE 6 On Your Side the fire is believed to have started in the back of the house and it was currently under control as of 9:15 a.m.
On-scene personnel said eight people, two adults and six children, are living in the home. One dog is currently unaccounted for. No injuries have yet been reported.
