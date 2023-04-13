KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department are at the scene of a working house fire Thursday morning on West Oak Hill Avenue in North Knoxville.

Officials on the scene tell WATE 6 On Your Side the fire is believed to have started in the back of the house and it was currently under control as of 9:15 a.m.

On-scene personnel said eight people, two adults and six children, are living in the home. One dog is currently unaccounted for. No injuries have yet been reported.

Firefighters work house fire on April 13, 2023. Photo: WATE

