KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Firefighters with Knoxville Fire Department were at the scene of a residential fire Thursday afternoon.

The fire was located in the 2000 block of Woodbine Avenue.

According to KFD, what appeared to have been the culprit of the fire was that of a broken neutral wire that feeds into the meter; however, the incident was still an active scene.

KFD working a residential fire. Notice the broken neutral wire that feeds into the meter in the picture. If you see something like this at your home, immediately kill the main and contact your utility provider. Squirrels are know to chew through these lines. pic.twitter.com/5Cq33hpB9q — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) December 26, 2019

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more and will update as additional details are made available.

