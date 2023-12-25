KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — At 11:05 a.m. on Christmas Day, the Knoxville Fire Department received a report of a house fire at Pickett Avenue.

When the fire crews arrived, they entered the house promptly and put out the fire in a single bedroom. The fire was contained to the bedroom, but moderate smoke and water damage were present.

Credit: The Knoxville Fire Department

Credit: The Knoxville Fire Department

All four house occupants were present when the incident occurred but were safely evacuated without any injuries. The house was equipped with functioning smoke detectors, which helped to ensure their safety.

The Knoxville Fire Department is investigating the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a reminder to please ensure your fire alarms are performing correctly. Contact the Knoxville Fire Department here for complimentary services if you need assistance replacing your fire alarms.