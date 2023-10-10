KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Six people are safe after a residential fire in East Knoxville early Tuesday morning, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

KFD stated in a news release that at around 3:20 a.m., Knox County Emergency Communications District received a call for a reported house on fire with flames in the back room. The caller said they were attempting to get everyone inside the residence out.

Arriving KFD crews saw smoke coming from the building located in the 2800 block of Linden Avenue. Firefighters went to work rescuing six people from the residence, whom were all within various rooms throughout the building. Simultaneously, crews extinguished a fire in a back bedroom.

(Photo: Knoxville Fire)

No injuries were reported and everyone from the residence refused to go to the hospital. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

Smoke alarms were present and working in the building, which KFD described as a small apartment complex; the caller had advised that the smoke alarm woke him up.

The building sustained moderate smoke, water and fire damage.