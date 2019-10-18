KFD: Residents safe after Daisy Avenue house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Fire Department said Friday morning its units extinguished a house fire from which two residents escaped.

According to KFD spokesman DJ Corcoran, at 5:30 a.m. Friday, firefighters responded to the reported house fire in the 2000 block of Daisy Avenue; arriving to find fire burning through the roof and front of the home.

Both residents were already safely outside the home when firefighters arrived, KFD said, as crews quickly began extinguishing the flames which had extended through the attic area into other parts of the home.

Fire investigators were at the scene to determine the cause Friday and no injuries are reported. The investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, the residents will be staying with family members.