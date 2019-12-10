Rural Metro working fire in Corryton

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Rural Metro Fire Department is working a fire in Corryton.

The fire was reported after 11 a.m. Tuesday at 8535 Ridgeland Drive in the North Knox County community, just off of Tazewell Pike.

No one was at the home according to RMFD Captain Jeff Bagwell. Three dogs were at the home but are now unaccounted for.

The fire started in the back room but the cause is unknown.

