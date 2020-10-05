Kickoff times confirmed for Vols games against Georgia, Kentucky

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Southeastern Conference has confirmed the kickoff times for two upcoming Tennessee Volunteers games.

Following the Vols 35-12 win over the Mizzou Tigers on Saturday, the SEC confirmed that Tennessee’s Week 3 clash against the third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs will kickoff at 3:30 ET on Saturday, October 10. The game will be broadcasted on CBS.

Update to @SEC FB TV games of Oct. 10:



Florida at Texas A&M, 12 pm ET / 11 am CT on ESPN



Tennessee at Georgia, 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT on CBS



Game times and networks for other games of Oct. 10 were previously announced and can be found at https://t.co/d0tARQHQso. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 4, 2020

The SEC confirmed the Week 4 kickoff times on Monday. The Tennessee-Kentucky game will kickoff at noon eastern on Saturday, October 17. While the start time has been confirmed, the conference will announce whether the game will be on ESPN or SEC Network following the completion of Week 3 games on October 10.

Tennessee’s eight-game winning streak dating back to last season is the longest currently-active winning streak in the SEC. The Week 3 clash against Georgia will see Vols’ offensive lineman Cade Mays go up against the team he started 18 games for in the past two seasons.