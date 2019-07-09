‘Kid A’Riffic Fun on the Square’ kicks off

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Are you still looking for some free summer fun for the kids?

The City of Knoxville is hosting the first “Kid A’Riffic Fun on the Square” event Tuesday, July 9 that will continue every Tuesday through the month of July.

The event is free and kids can come out, play in the fountains, make crafts, meet the Ice Bears and our city’s firefighters.

The event is a fun way to get the kids out of the house before summer comes to an end.

Kid A’Riffic Fun on the Square

Market Square

Tuesdays July 9, 16, 23, 30

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

For more information, click here.