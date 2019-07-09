Live Now
Knoxville city council candidate forum

‘Kid A’Riffic Fun on the Square’ kicks off

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Are you still looking for some free summer fun for the kids?

The City of Knoxville is hosting the first “Kid A’Riffic Fun on the Square” event Tuesday, July 9 that will continue every Tuesday through the month of July.

The event is free and kids can come out, play in the fountains, make crafts, meet the Ice Bears and our city’s firefighters.

The event is a fun way to get the kids out of the house before summer comes to an end.

Kid A’Riffic Fun on the Square

  • Market Square
  • Tuesdays July 9, 16, 23, 30
    10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter