Kids can trick-or-treat for FREE at Target with their favorite ‘PAW Patrol’ pups

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you’re looking for some family-friendly fun this Halloween, but don’t want to reach into your wallet, we have news for you.

Target, including stores in the Knoxville area, is inviting kids in costume to trick-or-treat their way through the store for a few hours on Saturday, Oct. 26.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at participating locations.

In addition to trick-or-treating, there will also be giveaways, and each store will show a new, never-before-seen episode of PAW Patrol.

To join in on the fun, click this link and find a participating Target store near you.

