Kingsport City Schools congratulates Dobyns-Bennett graduates unable to attend commencement due to US Army and Marine training

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Dobyns-Bennett alumna joined the U.S. Army last fall and was unable to attend his commencement due to his training schedule.

Kingsport City Schools, however, didn’t forget to congratulate the new graduate.

Zachary Jordan missed the ceremony on May 21 with his former classmates as he trains to guard the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which is a monument in Arlington National Cemetery that honors late U.S. service members whose remains haven’t been identified.

Jordan wasn’t the only one unable to attend the Dobyns-Bennett ceremony.

Kingsport City Schools also congratulated Private First Class Joshua Widener as he joined the US Marine Corps and is a 3531 Motor Transport Operator.