Kingsport dentist office shooter sentenced to life in prison

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 was inside the courtroom in Sullivan County Tuesday as Harry Weaver, the man accused of entering a Kingsport dentist office and shooting and killing his wife back in February, waived his right to a jury trial.

Investigators said Weaver entered the dentist office of Dr. David Guy on February 13th and shot his wife, 52-year-old Kelly Weaver. Kelly was an employee at the office and died from her injuries.

The victim’s family was in court Tuesday as Weaver pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment charges.

“As far as a case of this magnitude, that’s a pretty quick turnaround,” said Kaylin Render, assistant district attorney and prosecutor for the case. “It probably doesn’t feel that way to the public. But in court time, that’s a quick turnaround.”

Weaver pleaded guilty to killing his wife and endangering the lives of surviving victims. Render said she met with the victim’s family a month ago to discuss what resolution they hoped for in the case. They decided a life in prison sentence would be best.

“Given the defendant’s age, he would not come up for parole until 51 years from now. That would make him 115 years old, so we felt comfortable with this plea,” said Render.

Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said he was also grateful for the quick sentencing.

“Keeping a dangerous felon off the streets, and avoiding a lengthy trial for victims that were also victimized that evening,” said Cassidy.

Judge William K. Rogers ordered Weaver to not contact Kelly’s family or any of the other victims from that day.

“It’s a fitting day, I think, for that plea to happen. It’s one of the last days of October, October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month,” said Render. “Hopefully this case will prove to be a deterrent for future offenders, and to bring some solace, resolution, and peace to the family.

Weaver’s attorney’s only request in court was that Weaver be quickly moved to the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

