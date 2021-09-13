Kingsport PD: 16-year-old hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after falling out of moving vehicle

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A 16-year-old boy was airlifted by Wings Air Rescue after falling out of a moving vehicle and hitting his head on the pavement, according to the Kingsport Police Department (KPD).

A release states three 16-year-olds boys were traveling on Patriot Way Sunday night in a silver 2006 Ford F-150 when one of the boys was “either sitting on the passenger door window sill or clinging to the outside of the vehicle.”

While there was no collision, the boy fell out and hit his head on the pavement, receiving life-threatening injuries, KPD reported.

He remains in the hospital in critical condition.

The Kingsport Police Department continues to investigate this incident with the possibility of charges pending.

