Kingsport PD seeking missing local 16-year-old last seen in Knoxville

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile last seen in Knoxville on December 18.

According to a release from KPD, Lukus Dalton Ketron has been reported missing and was last seen in Knoxville.

Lukus, 16, is from Kingsport, and investigators believe he may have returned to the area.

Foul play is not suspected as of Wednesday, according to Kingsport police. Investigators are making every effort to find him due to his minor age.

Lukus is described as a white male, weighing 150 pounds. He is six feet tall and was last seen in a red jacket, gray/brown pants and blue and red shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.