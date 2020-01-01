Kingsport police asking for help finding missing, endangered 16-year-old

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport police are searching for a missing and endangered 16-year-old who was last seen on December 24.

According to a release from the Kingsport Police Department, William Alfonso Napier was reported missing on Thursday by his guardian.

Foul play is not believed to be a factor, but because of his age and other factors known to officers in the investigation, William is being considered missing and endangered.

William is 5’8″ and weighs roughly 170 pounds.

He has green eyes and blonde hair, but he has been known to dye his hair different colors.

William was last seen wearing a black windbreaker and beige sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call KPD at 423-229-9429.