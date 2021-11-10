KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) announced Wednesday morning that officers are working to find a missing Knoxville man.

The department said that Travis A. Woods, 35, of Knoxville, is frequently in the Kingsport area. He was reported missing on Monday, Nov. 8.

A release said that while foul play is not suspected, investigators believe there is reasonable cause to be concerned due to Woods’ personal and medical history.

According to the KPD, Woods had not been seen or heard from since Oct. 28, at which time investigators say he was seen on Lynn Garden Drive. However, on Nov. 9, Woods was seen driving on West Carters Valley Road, the release states

Wood is described as the following:

5’7″

135 lb.

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Investigators believe Woods may be traveling in a black 1999 Ford F-250 bearing a Tennessee license plate JNZTOY2.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the criminal investigations division at 423-229-9429 or dispatch at 423-246-9111.