Kingsport police seek missing 17-year-old girl

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a teenager reported missing on Saturday, March 6.

According to a release from KPD, Tanijah Benedetto, 17, was last seen in the 400 block of New Beason Well Road in Kingsport.

Foul play is not suspected, but KPD is making every effort to find Tanijah due to her age.

The release describes her as a Black girl standing about 5’8″ and weighing roughly 150 pounds. Tanijah has red hair and brown eyes.

She could possibly be wearing a purple and blue puff jacket, black tank top, black skinny jeans with holes and black calf boots.

Anyone with information regarding her location is asked to call KPD at 423-229-9429.