KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Friends and family of Blazer Beaumia gathered at The Grove Church in Kingston on Sunday to celebrate his life.

The 15-year-old was killed in a car crash Tuesday. Beaumia was a passenger in a car driving on Swan Pond Circle near Lake Shore Drive, which swerved to avoid being struck by another vehicle. The car went off of the road before hitting a tree, a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary report states.

Isaac and Elijah Wright were some of Beaumia’s best friends, and said the large turnout at the funeral shows how much he was loved.

“It just shows that he had a big impact on a lot of people’s lives, and no matter what your day was going like, how you were feeling, if you went to him, he would be the one to cheer you up, and put that smile on your face that you needed,” Wright said. “Whether you were sad, mad, didn’t matter how you were feeling that day, if you went to him and just talked to him, he would just cheer you up.”

Beaumia was a football, baseball and basketball player at Roane County High School, and his friends said he was a standout athlete.

“I really wanted to play football with him throughout high school, and this past year was a great year to play football with him, he was a really good ball player. He was quarterback, he was going to be starting quarterback as a sophomore, he was going to be a really great ball player,” Wright said.

Beaumia was also very involved with his church. His youth pastor at New Life Church, Mykel Armstead said he was always eager to learn more.

“He loved the Lord and there’s many different conversations we had, he came over to my house, and he always asked about what the Lord means to him,” Armstead said. “I love that about him, he was always interested in that.”

He said Beaumia made an impact on everyone he knew.

“He would want people to know that there’s light in a dark world, and just know that there’s somebody that they can run to, when all hope seems lost, they can find light in Jesus.”