ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A shooting in Roane County left one person dead near Raby Hollow Road Sunday afternoon.

The victim was identified as Miles Ledbetter from Kingston, Tenn.

According to the Roane County Chief Deputy Tim Hawn, the victim was shot on Raby Hollow Road and Mans Hollow Road around 4:45 p.m. Ledbetter was found dead at the scene.

Chief Hawn said the shooter was detained for questioning but the name of the suspect could not be released to the public.

The investigation is still underway.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.