Kingston man indicted on charges he threatened Roane County deputies

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Miles Ledbetter Jr., 42, arrested for threats against Roane County Sheriff's Office

Miles Ledbetter Jr., 42.
Photo: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Kingston man has been accused of threatening the lives of law enforcement personnel from the Roane County Sheriff’s Office.

Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation obtained indictments against 42-year-old Miles Ledbetter Jr., of Kingston, charging him with three counts of Retaliation for Past Actions.

TBI agents investigated a series of phone calls made to the Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct in which Ledbetter Jr. made threats of violence against personnel from the Roane County Sheriff’s Office.

He was arrested and booked into the Roane County Jail on $100,000 bond.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Historic Northwest heat wave may have killed hundreds

Microsoft exec: Targeting of Americans' records 'routine'

House to probe Capitol riot — over Republican opposition

Trump Organization CFO expected in court after indictment

Summer Wells: 5-year-old Tennessee girl disappeared two weeks ago after planting flowers at her home

Man charged after repeatedly beating mother for hours, taking her to hospital after the assault