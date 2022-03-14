KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One of two suspects in a weekend robbery on Kingston Pike is being sought by Knoxville Police.

Travis Monday, 46, was taken into custody after leading police on two separate chases Sunday evening from I-40 East near Papermill Drive to East Emory Road at Quarry Road, near Willow Creek Park. A second suspect in the truck escaped on foot and has not been found. The identity of the second suspect has not been released.

Police believe the pair robbed a Walgreens store in the 7000 block of Kingston Pike around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. After entering the store once to make a purchase, police said the suspects came back inside to purchase deodorant.

“The defendant said ‘this is a robbery, give me all the money out of the drawer.’ Investigators said the suspect threatened to shoot both clerks on duty if they did not comply. The clerks placed the cash inside the same bag as the deodorant and the suspect left the store.

“After conducting their investigation at the scene, officers were able to get a description of the truck that the suspects left the scene in, which was relayed to officers,” said a Knoxville Police spokesman.

The older model white Ford F-150 was located a short time later on I-40 near Papermill Drive, but fled when police attempted a traffic stop. Officers pursued the truck briefly before calling off the pursuit and losing sight of the truck, the police department said.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol officer and deputies with Knox County Sheriff’s Department spotted the truck and a second pursuit began. This time, the suspect’s truck wrecked out on East Emory Road, nearly 20 miles from the original robbery scene.

Monday was taken into custody while wearing clothes matching what is seen in the surveillance video recording, the report states. Law enforcement officers canvassing the area near the crash did not find the second suspect.

Inside the truck, officers found the items purchased at the store by the robbery suspects as well as 21 Xanax pills, 3 of which were broken, according to an arrest report.

Monday is charged with aggravated robbery, simple possession and felony evading arrest, and several other charges.

During the pursuit, a car not involved in the incident struck spike strips laid out by THP on East Emory Road at Andersonville Pike. That driver filed a report with Knox County Sheriff’s Office stating his passenger side front and rear tires were damaged.

KPD Violent Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate the robbery.

There are four ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165, go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.