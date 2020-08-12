Kingston Police seeking persons of interest in storage unit theft

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) – The Kingston Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two persons of interest in a theft from a storage unit facility.

Kingston Police are seeking to identify two persons of interest in connection to a theft from the Blue-J Storage facility on Kingston Highway on Thursday, August 6.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Keith Kile at 865-376-2081 or 865-354-8045 after business hours.

