KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) – The Kingston Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two persons of interest in a theft from a storage unit facility.
Kingston Police are seeking to identify two persons of interest in connection to a theft from the Blue-J Storage facility on Kingston Highway on Thursday, August 6.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Keith Kile at 865-376-2081 or 865-354-8045 after business hours.
- Florida family sues after video surfaces of police handcuffing 8-year-old at school
- Shreveport hospital cleared, search for shooting suspect now statewide
- Kingston Police seeking persons of interest in storage unit theft
- Big Ears Festival to launch ‘Sites and Sounds’ streaming series
- The best cities for saving money in the U.S.