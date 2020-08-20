Kingston Police warn of officer impersonator

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) – The Kingston Police Department is putting out a warning after a person was reportedly pulled over by someone pretending to be a police officer.
Kingston Police said the impersonator could be driving a dark SUV with a blue dashboard light.
Police noted the incident happened after dark. They said the impersonator was not wearing a uniform and did not have a badge.
The suspected impersonator is described as 5’8” or 5’9”.
The Kingston Police Department says anyone pulled over by someone who is not an actual officer needs to call 911.
