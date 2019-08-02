Kittens rescued from trash compactor in Middle Tennessee

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A resident of Fairview is credited with rescuing several kittens that were dumped in a trash compactor.

According to the Williamson County Animal Center, the resident spotted the four kittens Thursday, pulled them from the trash compactor and brought them to the shelter.

“Situations like this not only are upsetting, but are absolutely completely unnecessary and against the law,” the animal center explained in a post on its Facebook page.

The shelter said the kittens are “very lucky” and doing well.

Thank you everyone for your support and sharing the kittens who were rescued from the trash compactor yesterday. They are doing well and we have a foster for them. If you would like to help us, please consider becoming a foster for us or donating wet kitten food and clumping cat litter. We have a wishlist online and more info can be found at at www.adoptwcac.org. Posted by Williamson County Animal Center on Friday, August 2, 2019

News 2 has reached out to law enforcement for additional information.