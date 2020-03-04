Knife, fake hand grenade confiscated in Union County school bomb threat

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A juvenile suspect is facing charges after Union County deputies responded to a possible bomb threat at a local school Wednesday.
Union County sheriff’s deputies received information about a possible bomb threat at Horace Maynard Middle School around 10 a.m. Wednesday. The School Resource Officer immediately confiscated a knife and dummy hand grenade from the juvenile student.
Investigators determined through interviews with the suspect and witnesses that a threat of blowing up a classroom with the dummy hand grenade was made.
As a precautionary measure, the school was evacuated and Knox County Sheriff’s Office was contacted for assistance to clear the building with a bomb dog. After the search was conducted no explosive devices were found and all students were returned to school.
Criminal charges are pending against the juvenile suspect.
