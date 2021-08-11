Knife-wielding man fatally shot after charging at officers in West Nashville, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A knife-wielding man was fatally shot by Metro officers after investigators said he charged at police outside of a West Nashville business Wednesday morning.

Don Aaron, the Metro Nashville Police Department spokesperson said a K-9 officer observed an SUV with an Alabama license plate parked outside of a business on Charlotte Pike near Interstate 40 around 5 a.m.

Aaron said the officer approached the vehicle, noticed a knife inside and called for back-up.

After additional police arrived, the man got out of the SUV, armed with a knife, and charged at the officers, according to Aaron. He said three of the officers fired at the man, striking him.

Police said the man, believed to be from Alabama, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured during the encounter.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the fatal shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.