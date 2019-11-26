(MyArkLaMiss) — Who says a federal agency cannot have some fun. The PR folks at the Transportation Safety Administration posted a TikTok video on Twitter to show you what you can and cannot put in your carry-on luggage for Thanksgiving.
As you can see, for the Thanksgiving Day items, fruit cake and stuffing get a “yep”, while canned cranberries, gravy, and what appears to be pepper jelly get a “nope”. TSA says anything liquid needs to adhere to their 3-1-1 rules.
RELATED: Busiest Thanksgiving ever for air travel according to McGhee Tyson Airport
CLICK HERE to see all the TSA rules for checked and carry-on luggage
LATEST STORIES:
- Texas county’s lawsuit over border levee project could go to trial, appeals court rules
- President Trump signs bill making animal cruelty a federal felony
- Know before you go: The TSA’s ‘nopes’ & ‘yeps’ of carry-on luggage for Thanksgiving foods
- In Juarez, authorities fight drug cartels one street corner at a time
- Long-lasting love: Local couple celebrates 78th wedding anniversary