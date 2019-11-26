Know before you go: The TSA’s ‘nopes’ & ‘yeps’ of carry-on luggage for Thanksgiving foods

(MyArkLaMiss) — Who says a federal agency cannot have some fun. The PR folks at the Transportation Safety Administration posted a TikTok video on Twitter to show you what you can and cannot put in your carry-on luggage for Thanksgiving.

Having a little fun explaining in very quick simple terms, which holiday food items can go in a carry-on bag. pic.twitter.com/RMesOaBr7a — TSAmedia_LisaF (@TSAmedia_LisaF) November 25, 2019

As you can see, for the Thanksgiving Day items, fruit cake and stuffing get a “yep”, while canned cranberries, gravy, and what appears to be pepper jelly get a “nope”. TSA says anything liquid needs to adhere to their 3-1-1 rules.

RELATED: Busiest Thanksgiving ever for air travel according to McGhee Tyson Airport

CLICK HERE to see all the TSA rules for checked and carry-on luggage

LATEST STORIES: