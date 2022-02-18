KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With two holidays similar in meaning, it’s easy to confuse the difference between them.

On the first Friday in March, Tennesseans will be encouraged to plant trees to celebrate Arbor Day. On March 19, they will be encouraged to do so again in celebration of Tennessee Tree Day.

While these holidays appear to be entirely the same, there are differences.

Although Arbor Day is celebrated nationwide, Tennessee celebrates this holiday on the first Friday in March, sooner than most states.

Arbor Day encourages citizens in their state to plant trees, but also includes a state ceremony hosted by the community who received the Tree Board of the Year recognition by the state Urban Forestry Council the previous year.

The Arbor Day Foundation keeps a close watch on the pace in which trees need to be planted. Planting trees in tempo to optimize the environment’s air quality is one of the top priorities of the foundation.

The Arbor Day Foundation pushes to educate citizens and encourage year-round planting, and not to limit taking care of the environment to one day a year.

Tennessee Tree Day strives to engage approximately 10,000 volunteers to plant native trees. Volunteers are encouraged to plant trees in all 95 Tennessee counties, as well as into neighboring states and along watersheds that flow through Tennessee.

These trees are planted in efforts to replace those lost in development, to aid in repair of degraded streams, improve water quality, increase habitat availability for wildlife and some will be planted purely for aesthetic reasons.

Since 2007, more than 700,000 trees have been planted in Tennessee and surrounding states in honor of Tennessee Tree Day. More information about this holiday can be found on the Tennessee Environmental Council’s website.