Knox Area Rescue Ministries asking for bed sheets, other linens amid pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox Area Rescue Ministries is asking for donations of bed sheets and other linens due to changes in protocol for overnight guests amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

KARM has an immediate need for:

Twin flat sheets

Standard size pillowcases

Bath towels

Washcloths

Bottled water

The aforementioned items can be dropped off at a barrel located next to KARM’s outdoor courtyard at 418 North Broadway. This location is marked by the sign “Helpers of the Day Donation Drop-Off”. Only the items listed above can be donated at this location.

Donors of these items should call KARM’s Front Desk at 865-673-6540 when they arrive, and staff will meet them at their vehicle to receive their donation.

Donations can also be shipped to KARM via Amazon and other retailers at KARM, 418 North Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37917.

Due to the demolition of the Broadway Viaduct Bridge, donors will need to take the following detour to KARM: