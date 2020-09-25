Knoxville Catholic cancels Friday night football game against Science Hill due to COVID-19 concern

News

by: Murry Lee

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Friday night’s game between Knox Catholic and Science Hill High School has been canceled due to a COVID-19 situation at Knox Catholic.

According to a release from Johnson City Schools, Knox Catholic made the decision to cancel the game.

The release says Science Hill Athletic Director Keith Turner is searching for another opponent for the Toppers.

Details will be released as updates come in.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter