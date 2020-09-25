Knoxville Catholic cancels Friday night football game against Science Hill due to COVID-19 concern

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Friday night’s game between Knox Catholic and Science Hill High School has been canceled due to a COVID-19 situation at Knox Catholic.
According to a release from Johnson City Schools, Knox Catholic made the decision to cancel the game.
The release says Science Hill Athletic Director Keith Turner is searching for another opponent for the Toppers.
Details will be released as updates come in.
- Karns earns first win on the season
- Friday Frenzy Week 5 Player of the Week: Campbell County’s C.J. Allen
- High school football Player of the Week nominees: week five
- Gallery: Week 5 of Friday Frenzy
- WATCH: Friday Frenzy Week 5 game highlights