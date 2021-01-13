Knox Co. Board of Health holds first meeting of 2021

The Knox County Board of Health holds its Dec. 30, 2020 meeting via Zoom.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County’s Board of Health is holding its first meeting of 2021.

Members will meet virtually, via Zoom, starting at 5 p.m.

The board is set to hear from public forum speaker before a scheduled Knox County Health Department Benchmark Presentation and University of Tennessee Medical Center Data Update.

Board members will also review and discuss the three regulations currently in place: the COVID-19 Face Covering Regulation, the COVID-19 Restaurant Occupancy Limitation and Early Closure Regulation, and the COVID-19 Social Gathering Limitation.

At its last meeting, the Board of Health voted 8-1 to keep the county’s COVID-19 Restaurant Occupancy Limitation and Early Closure Regulation in place, as is, until Jan. 21. The board also voted to extend the COVID-19 Social Gathering Limitation under the same timeframe.

