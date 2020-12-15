Knox Co. Commission takes step in proposal for Old City baseball sports authority

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Another step toward possibly bringing baseball back to downtown Knoxville was taken Monday night.

Talks had begun between local leaders and Tennessee Smokies baseball team owner Randy Boyd to form a sports authority with the goal of bringing a baseball stadium to the Old City. A potential plan for the stadium scope and setting was shared back in August.

The Knox County Commission on Monday night moved a resolution forward to its next meeting that if passed, would authorize the creation of a sports authority which is a coalition that oversees the development of a sports facility, should one be approved by the Knoxville City Council.

The sports authority will be made up of a board of citizens (not elected officials), similar to a nonprofit board, with a minimum of seven people who will be appointed by local leaders.

The Knoxville City Council is expected to discuss the item at its Dec. 15 meeting. Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon is expected to talk baseball at Tuesday night’s meeting.