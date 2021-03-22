Knox Co. Commission to discuss Board of Health powers in next meeting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The powers of the Knox County Board of Health will be discussed during next week’s county commission meeting.

On Monday night during a work session, the Knox County Commission unanimously passed a motion to add the Board of Health ordinance to next week’s regular voting meeting. The ordinance will be heard on second reading.

If passed, the ordinance would move the health board to an advisory role.

Previously, County Commission had passed the ordinance on first reading back in December. Then in late January, the commission voted to postpone the vote to strip the powers of the county’s health board for 90 days.

Separate legislation is currently going through the Tennessee General Assembly.