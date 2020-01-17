Knox Co. Mayor Glenn Jacobs returning to WWE Friday Night Smackdown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, better known as Kane, is entering the squared circle yet again.

This time he’ll make a special appearance on WWE Friday Night Smackdown tonight.

Mayor Jacobs is a former WWE champion. The appearance comes just 10 days before WWE’s Royal Rumble event, one of the biggest of year.

The mayor has competed in more Royal Rumble matches than any other superstar in WWE history.

You can catch Friday Night Smackdown tonight at 8 p.m. on Fox.