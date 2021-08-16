Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies Mill Road drowning victim

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who reportedly drowned Saturday in a pond along Mill Road.

KCSO said Monday the victim had been identified as Billy Ray Bernard, 50, and “the preliminary investigation looks as though there was no foul play involved.” No further details were shared by sheriff’s officials.

On Saturday, KCSO said around 5 p.m. a call came in reporting a male had possibly drowned at a pond at the 3200 block of Mill Road in northeast Knox County. They found a man in the water when they arrived and deputies began CPR. AMR took over when they arrived, but the man was unable to be resuscitated.

KCOS said on Monday that the investigation is ongoing.