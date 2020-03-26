Knox County Administrator of Elections to retire ahead of 2020

Closings
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Administrator of Elections Cliff Rodgers has announced he is retiring.

According to a statement from the commission, Rodgers will step down on May 30.

Rodgers citing his reason is to spend more time with his family. He has served the public for nine years.

The Knox County Election Commission will consider the appointment of Assistant Administrator Chris Davis to finish out Rodgers’ term next month.

