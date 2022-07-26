KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A change in the way Knox County residents could make appeals to development decisions was voted on and passed on first reading by the planning commission Monday night.

The Knox County Commission voted 7-3 in favor of an amended version of removing the right for residents to appeal planning commission decisions on development plans to the locally appointed Board of Zoning Appeals; instead, the ordinance would require residents to file a lawsuit in court if the applicant opts out.

The ordinance will move to next month’s meeting for a second reading, where additional yet minor changes can be made.

A public forum was held Monday night at the planning commission meeting and more than a dozen community members had signed up to speak.