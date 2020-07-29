Knox County Board of Health approves regulation closing bars

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — UPDATE (8:45 p.m.) — The Knox County Board of Health approved an amended resolution to say the regulation closing bars in Knox County shall take effect 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 3 and it will expire Aug. 20, unless renewed by the board of health prior to that date.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs was the only dissenting vote.

Jacobs votes no. The other members vote yes.



7 yes, 1 no. — Elizabeth Kuebel (@elizabethkuebel) July 30, 2020

The board also agreed to its next meeting will take input from a public forum via Zoom. The details of that forthcoming meeting will be determined after the county coordinates with its IT department.

EARLIER STORY:

MOBILE USERS: Can’t see the video stream? Click here.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Members of the Knox County Board of Health convened for the July 29 meeting via Zoom to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and local response.

The meeting agenda had several more items on it than past meetings, along with possible action regarding local bars.

Apart from regular meeting procedures, Wednesday’s meeting will go over items such as: The board of health’s face covering regulation (which had been approved July 1), reports on enforcement of said regulation, the public-private partnership to encourage face coverings; the University of Tennessee Medical Center Knoxville data report; a benchmark presentation from the Knox County Health Department; the federal visit to Knoxville and discussion of Tennessee being labeled a “red zone” state; a review of local bars and discussion of possible action; and a review of the letter of support the board plans to send to Knox County Schools.

The meeting began at 5 p.m.

On Tuesday, the Knoxville city mayor sent the board a letter of support that also urged them to close bars and limit indoor dining, as recommended by White House coronavirus taskforce adviser Dr. Debora Birx in her visit to Knoxville earlier this week.

Follow Reporter Elizabeth Kuebel for live tweets & updates: