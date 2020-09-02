Knox County Board of Health hosts public forum in Sept. 2 meeting

MOBILE USERS: Can’t see the video? Click here.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Board of Health met for its Sept. 2 meeting via Zoom in which a public forum was held.

Each speaker in the public forum was allowed three minutes to speak to the board.

Also on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting — the benchmark presentation from the Knox County Health Department, the UT Medical Center data report, a review of the face covering regulation and review and discussion of the COVID-19 suppression in bars regulation.

