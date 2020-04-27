Breaking News
Coronavirus Outbreak: Tennessee touts testing as COVID-19 cases hit 9,918

Knox County businesses prepare for May 1 reopening, while others are holding off

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In just a few days, hundreds of businesses in Knox County will be able to reopen their doors for the first time in weeks.

Knox County announced its phase one plan for reopening Monday. The plan will take effect May 1. Small business owners like Justin Morgan, owner of Armor Gym says he’s eager to get back to work.

“We have laid out cleaning guidelines, we’ve been adding sanitation stations, hands-free whenever possible in the bathrooms, we’ve gone through the whole gym and spaced out all of our equipment 6 feet apart and identified pieces of equipment that we can’t have 6 feet apart and we’re going to close it.” Justin said.

But not all business owners are ready to jump back into the swing of things just yet.

Sarah Darden owns La Posh Salon Studio in Knoxville and says she’s conflicted.

“I think I’m going to remain closed.  My parents keep my kids, so my parents are afraid of me possibly being a carrier and carrying it to them.” Sarah said.

Sarah also shares a room with another stylist. To maintain social distancing guidelines, Sarah says she will be working to coordinate schedules with her suite-mate so that they can ensure their safety and the safety of their clients.

She plans to reopen soon, just not on May 1.

“There’s people that have been on my book for two months now that I haven’t been able to touch so I’m gonna start with them and slowly see who’s available and trying to work maybe two to three a day maybe 3 days a week.” Sarah said.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Sen. Amy Klobuchar describes husband's COVID-19 bout

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Amy Klobuchar describes husband's COVID-19 bout"

Boris Johnson: We are beginning to turn the tide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boris Johnson: We are beginning to turn the tide"

Knox County and Knoxville unveil highlights of a phased-in COVID-19 economic reopening plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County and Knoxville unveil highlights of a phased-in COVID-19 economic reopening plan"

Concern in China over possible second wave of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Concern in China over possible second wave of coronavirus"

IRS requesting thousands of employees return to work

Thumbnail for the video titled "IRS requesting thousands of employees return to work"

Smithfield Foods temporarily closing Illinois plant due to employees testing positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smithfield Foods temporarily closing Illinois plant due to employees testing positive for COVID-19"

Coronavirus: Miss Tennessee pageant competition postponed to August

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Miss Tennessee pageant competition postponed to August"

Nations, US states each chart their own path on reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nations, US states each chart their own path on reopening"

Tennessee sees biggest one-day jump in coronavirus cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee sees biggest one-day jump in coronavirus cases"

Tennessee Poison Center reports spike in calls amid Coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Poison Center reports spike in calls amid Coronavirus pandemic"

Some restaurants prepare to open at half capacity

Thumbnail for the video titled "Some restaurants prepare to open at half capacity"

Tennessee This Week: Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters talks about reopening economy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee This Week: Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters talks about reopening economy"

Protests in Knoxville over rent evictions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protests in Knoxville over rent evictions"

Hundreds protest Wisconsin restrictions: "The biggest concern is that the solution is going to be more harmful than the virus itself"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds protest Wisconsin restrictions: "The biggest concern is that the solution is going to be more harmful than the virus itself""

Trump touts virus successes in 21 minute briefing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump touts virus successes in 21 minute briefing"

FULL MEETING; University of Tennessee Board of Trustees discuss coronavirus impacts and responses

Thumbnail for the video titled "FULL MEETING; University of Tennessee Board of Trustees discuss coronavirus impacts and responses"

One good thing: accordion brings cheer from stoop

Thumbnail for the video titled "One good thing: accordion brings cheer from stoop"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter