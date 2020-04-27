Knox County businesses prepare for May 1 reopening, while others are holding off

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In just a few days, hundreds of businesses in Knox County will be able to reopen their doors for the first time in weeks.

Knox County announced its phase one plan for reopening Monday. The plan will take effect May 1. Small business owners like Justin Morgan, owner of Armor Gym says he’s eager to get back to work.

“We have laid out cleaning guidelines, we’ve been adding sanitation stations, hands-free whenever possible in the bathrooms, we’ve gone through the whole gym and spaced out all of our equipment 6 feet apart and identified pieces of equipment that we can’t have 6 feet apart and we’re going to close it.” Justin said.

But not all business owners are ready to jump back into the swing of things just yet.

Sarah Darden owns La Posh Salon Studio in Knoxville and says she’s conflicted.

“I think I’m going to remain closed. My parents keep my kids, so my parents are afraid of me possibly being a carrier and carrying it to them.” Sarah said.

Sarah also shares a room with another stylist. To maintain social distancing guidelines, Sarah says she will be working to coordinate schedules with her suite-mate so that they can ensure their safety and the safety of their clients.

She plans to reopen soon, just not on May 1.

“There’s people that have been on my book for two months now that I haven’t been able to touch so I’m gonna start with them and slowly see who’s available and trying to work maybe two to three a day maybe 3 days a week.” Sarah said.