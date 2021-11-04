KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 55-year-old man has been convicted in Knox County on multiple child sex crimes including rape and incest. District Attorney Charme Allen says Roger Dean Guinn was convicted of two counts of rape of a child, aggravated sexual battery, sexual battery by an authority figure, incest and three counts of assault.

Guin, according to the DA, sexually abused a child and threatened her in order to keep her from talking about the abuse. The DA said he told the girl, he would put her family in body bags, threatening to kill the victim, her mother and her siblings.

The abuse began when the victim was ten years old according to the prosecution, and the abuse continued over five years until he moved out of the house — that’s when the victim talked about the years of abuse.

Because of her bravery in talking about the abuse, an investigation began and during a recorded phone call between Guinn and the victim’s mother, he admitted to sexually abusing the child.

DA Charme Allen said, “Thanks to the bravery of this child, this offender will never again be able to victimize

another minor. We are seeking the maximum sentence to make sure this defendant never leaves prison.”

