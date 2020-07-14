Knox County Clerk at South Knoxville office tests positive for COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An employee at the South Knoxville County Clerk’s Office has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Knox County Clerk Sherry Witt, there are three employees who work at the office at 7339 Chapman Highway in Chapman Plaza and all three are in quarantine.
Results of their tests were received after close of business on Friday, July 17.
The South Knoxville office has been closed for now. The plan is to reopen on Monday, July 20, so long as all employees are healthy and safe to return to work.
The office is one of six locations across the county.
