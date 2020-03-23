Knox County closes all nonessential businesses with ‘safer at home order’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Health Department alongside Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, and leaders of Knox County hospitals announced the closure of all nonessential businesses.

KCHD Director Dr. Martha Buchanan issued the “safer at home order” at a press conference on Monday. The order goes into effect for 14 days beginning at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

“At this point, we do have community spread in Knox County,” Buchanan said. “These efforts are designed to flatten that curve.”

“This is a necessary, proactive step to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” Mayor Kincannon said. “Thank you Dr. Buchanan and thank you all for your cooperation and understanding during this unprecedented time. We will get through this together.”