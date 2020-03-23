Knox County closes all nonessential businesses with ‘safer at home order’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Health Department alongside Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, and leaders of Knox County hospitals announced the closure of all nonessential businesses.
KCHD Director Dr. Martha Buchanan issued the “safer at home order” at a press conference on Monday. The order goes into effect for 14 days beginning at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.
“At this point, we do have community spread in Knox County,” Buchanan said. “These efforts are designed to flatten that curve.”
“This is a necessary, proactive step to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” Mayor Kincannon said. “Thank you Dr. Buchanan and thank you all for your cooperation and understanding during this unprecedented time. We will get through this together.”
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: 505 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: How school systems are responding after Gov. Lee urges closures
- Italy’s restrictions grow more specific in bid to slow virus
- Arkansas mailman leaves $2,200 tip for restaurant staff
- Neighbors celebrate North Carolina 12-year-old girlâ€™s birthday with parade
- ‘It can happen quickly’: U.S. nurse volunteering in Italy warns Americans
- States still reporting surge in virus-related jobless claims
- Virus rebels from France to Florida flout lockdown practices
- Small businesses can apply for loans as result of virus
- Congressional rescue talks churn as viral crisis expands
- IOC looking at postponing Tokyo Olympics; Canada pulls out
- Hunt for medical gear to fight virus becomes all-consuming
- Social distancing during coronavirus pandemic: Sevierville church offers drive-in church service
- Churches migrate online amid Coronavirus restrictions on large groups
- Coronavirus FAQ: Disinfecting your devices and other things you should clean daily