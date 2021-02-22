Knox County Commission approves COVID-19 vaccination site; votes to build video courtroom

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several big takeaways from Monday night’s Knox County Commission meeting.
Knox County leaders voted to move forward with using a closed Food City location as a COVID-19 vaccination site:
- Commission voted to approve a six-month term at the old Food City in the 4200 block of North Broadway
- “This space offered us predictability, if I give you a vaccine today, I know in 21 to 28 days I can give you a vaccine again in the same location and that’s really important for our community,” KCHD director Dr. Martha Buchanan said.
- While we don’t know exactly what day it will open for vaccinations, Dr. Martha Buchanan has said doors could open the first week of March.
Also during the meeting, the commission voted to approve a resolution to build a new video courtroom facility at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility:
- The 5,000 square foot expansion would include six hearing rooms
- The cost? Up to $1.5 million
- Some commissioners questioned that amount, but eager to get to work… Criminal, General Sessions and Fourth Circuit Court Clerk Mike Hammond says he’ll write a check to help, “I want to put my money where my mouth is, I’m prepared to write Knox County a check in the morning for $300,000 coming from the excess fee amount.”
- Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler has said the video courtroom facility will save the county millions of dollars in transportation fees down the road.