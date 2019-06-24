Knox County Commission passes resolution affirming equal protection of all citizens

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County commissioners passed a resolution that was created after a Knox County detective called for the government to take action against those in the LGBTQ community.

Earlier this month, former KCSO detective Grayson Fritts delivered two sermons condemning homosexuality at All Scripture Baptist Church in Knoxville, where he is currently a pastor. In his June 2 sermon, called “Why Leviticus 20:13 Should Still Be Enforced,” he calls on government and police to enforce the death penalty for homosexuals.

After learning about the sermons, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler and District Attorney Charme Allen all denounced Fritts’ beliefs and said that the former detective’s words do not represent the policies of the county.

The resolution states that the document was requested by both the county mayor and commission.

According to the resolution, the county mayor and commission “absolutely and unequivocally denounce, condemn, and reject intimidation, threats, and calls for violence or the unlawful abridgment of rights, liberties, privileges, or immunities, directed at any citizen or group of citizens for any reason whatsoever.”

The resolution also states that county officials wished to “confirm and state with emphasis that all of these rights of protection, and due process of law, fully extend to Knox County citizens who are members of the LGBT community.”

Hugh Nystrom, commission chairman, said Mayor Jacobs wrote most of the resolution with a little bit of help from himself.

He said they wanted to create the resolution to send a clear message that hate speech will not be tolerated in Knox County.

“Everyone in this community, all of our citizens, have the equal right of protection by our local laws and by our local Sheriff’s department. (T)he mayor and the Knox County commission agree that the type of statements that were uttered by (Fritts) are not to be tolerated,” Nystrom said.

Nystrom didn’t want to say Fritts’ name aloud.