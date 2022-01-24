KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Commission is set to pass a resolution honoring the first responders and community partners who rescued two men from a trench collapse in Powell earlier this month.

A Jan. 13 trench collapse in Powell left one man trapped up to his chest in dirt, and another man covered completely. The community partnerships and individuals involved in the rescue will be honored at the Jan. 24 County Commission meeting.

Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue responded to the collapse at 11:53 a.m. on Jan. 13. Approximately 80 rescue and fire personnel aided in the rescue of these two individuals.

The first trapped individual was rescued after approximately six hours after the arrival of rescue teams. With the help of a translator, the second individual was freed two hours later.

Knox County Engineering and Public Works employees Aric Hughett, Justin Zackary and Michael Trent were dispatched to the scene to use the department’s Jet-Vac Truck. The truck was used to safely remove six tons of saturated soil to locate the fully submerged individual.

AMR, LifeStar, Emory Road Chick-fil-a, Knoxville Fire rehabilitation bus, Marco’s Pizza of Halls, Tennova Health, North Knoxville Lowes, Ace Hardware in Halls and Environmental Remediation Consultants provided sustenance and support to the rescue teams on site.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs issued commendation letters to the Engineering and Public Works employees, as well as thank you letters to the businesses who participated in the rescue.