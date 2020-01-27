Knox County Commission votes to move KCS headquarters to TVA Towers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Commission voted Monday night to move the school system’s headquarters to the TVA Towers.
Commissioners voting 11-0 for the move.
PREVIOUS: County Commission to vote Monday on AJ Building sale, Knox County Schools move to TVA Towers
The proposal has been long-discussed.
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs has shared that he wants to move to happen, with the Knox County Schools admin offices to move out of the Andrew Johnson Building on Gay Street.
We’ll bring you more as additional details are made available.
