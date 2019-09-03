Knox County commissioner waiting to hear from sister in Bahamas after hurricane

Those missing in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian hitting the Bahamas include two local women, one of them the sister of a Knox County commissioner.

Fourth District Knox County Commissioner Hugh Nystrom said his sister Joann Nystrom Coakley, as well as Pam Mobley, were on Green Turtle Cay when the storm hit and there have been no updates from them.

Nystrom added Mobley is a doctor and choose to stay behind to provide medical care on the island after the other doctors had evacuated.

He went on to thank everyone for their prayers.