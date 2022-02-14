POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – A $1.8 million project to improve public safety at a busy intersection in Powell has been completed by the Knox County Department of Engineering and Public Works.

Work began in April 2021 to realign Bishop Road, Taggart Lane, and Norman Jack Lane, creating a single intersection with E. Emory Road where three individual intersections previously existed. The new intersection was completed in January 2022 and features new traffic signals, turn lanes and pedestrian crosswalks.

“This is a very busy five-lane roadway. This section has limited lines of sight due to a hill and a curve. There were several intersections that came out at three different locations and none of them lined up, so you had a lot of left-turn conflicts. We had severe crashes that occurred,” said Jim Snowden, Director of Engineering and Public Works.

The intersection will allow for safer access to E. Emory Road for both drivers and firefighters from Knox County – Rural Metro Fire Station 36. The newly-realigned Bishop Road connects and overtakes Norman Jack Lane, which was previously a cul-de-sac drive leading to the station.

“The Rural Metro Fire Station can activate a button inside their fire trucks to make the Emory Road traffic signal go red. The traffic on the highway will stop and the fire truck can get out much safer than before. That’s a big benefit for the fire trucks and their response times,” said Snowden.

A rendering marks three previous intersections with E. Emory Rd before the safety project

A rendering shows a consolidated E. Emory Rd intersection where Bishop Rd aligns with Taggert Lane and Norman Jack Lane is eliminated Photos: Knox County Engineering and Public Works Department

This video is the first in a series of stories highlighting major Knox County projects.

“We’ve gotten a lot of good feedback from the community. We’re excited about it. We think it’ll provide a lot safer travel for the folks out here in Powell,” said Snowden.