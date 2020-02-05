Knox County convicts drug dealer with 21 convictions in 35 years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County District Attorney’s Office has obtained a conviction against a drug dealer with 21 prior convictions in Tennessee and New York.

Randall Ledon Tate, 58, was convicted of Possession with Intent to Sell Heroin and Alprazolam in a Drug-Free School Zone. He faces at least fifteen years in prison without the possibility of parole.

On November 26, 2016, a Knoxville police officer stopped a vehicle driven by Tate on Linden Avenue for a broken taillight and a cracked windshield. He could not provide any identification and gave Ofc. Lee two fake social security numbers and dates of birth.

Officers found a Xanax (alprazolam) pill in Tate’s pocket and text messages in his phone related to selling Xanax. When Tate was taken to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility, he was found to be in possession of 4.38 grams of heroin and twelve additional Xanax pills.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Tate’s phone which revealed text messages about the distribution of both heroin and Xanax.

Tate has twenty-one prior felony convictions accumulated over the past thirty-five years. His convictions out of Knox County, Blount County, and Queens County, New York, are for property offenses and drug distribution offenses.

Tate faces a minimum of fifteen years in prison without the possibility of parole. A sentencing hearing is set for Friday, March 27.