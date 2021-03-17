Knox County courts set to resume in-person trials

The Knox County court system is preparing to resume in-person trials and other court proceedings.

Court proceedings either went virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic or were put on hold. The Tennessee Supreme Court recently allowed in-person proceedings to start again.

In-person jury trials will resume on April 5.

Knox County Criminal Court Clerk Mike Hammond said the shift to virtual slowed down the legal process and now there’s a lot of catching up to do.

“We have a backlog of about 20,000 cases so it’s going to be quite a task to try to get caught up,” Hammond said.

Hammond said some hearings happened over video chat, but jury trials have been on hold for most of the pandemic.

Precautions will still be in place like masks and social distancing.